Problems with WhatsApp? You are not the only one suffering from this feature

users of WhatsApp Web used social networks this Monday, 4th, to complain about difficulties with the tool. According to the posts, many are experiencing slow message loading and issues with previewing links.

WhatsApp said in a statement that there is indeed a delay in “loading messages safely”, and said that it “is working on improvements to get the experience back to normal”.

Features such as “broadcast lists, send and receive messages to your own number and synchronized sticker packs” were removed from the linked device due to difficulties.

The issue is linked to a feature that has been in testing since last year. It allows the use of an account on up to four devices at the same time, even without internet on the cell phone. The novelty began to arrive on the iPhone in March, and on devices that use Android in April.

Also according to WhatsApp, the platform is undergoing maintenance involving support for viewing links on WhatsApp Web, viewing real-time location on linked devices and better synchronization of deleted chats.

On Twitter, the subject was among the most talked about topics today.

we even want to work but whatsapp web takes a lifetime to sync/connect/download messages that I lose patience and close my notebook — Larissa (@bremdas) April 4, 2022

expectations of millions // reality of cents marcos zuckerberg, if the intention was to improve whatsapp web, know that EVERYTHING GONE WRONG pic.twitter.com/sTnM3J8jDg — Pilantra 🕸🕷 (@Pilantra___) April 4, 2022

stressed because the new whatsapp web is not generating links thumbnail — Rafael Capanema (@rafaelcapanema) April 4, 2022

WhatsApp on multiple devices

The function announced in the year allows the user to connect a single account to up to four devices, simultaneously, being only one cell phone. If he does not access the additional device for more than 14 days, he will be disconnected.

In the multi-device version, it is still not possible to see real-time location on additional devices, pin conversations on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for desktop, change the business name or labels in WhatsApp Business, or use a number of other features.