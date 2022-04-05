Processors with 6 cores are the fastest growing in use on Steam

Among GPUs, GeForce RTX 2060 now ranks in the top 3 most used by users

This weekend, the Steam published your Hardware and Software monthly survey of the platform, with numbers referring to the month of March, and some news marked the report of the last month. The most notable is that the hexa-core CPUs now they are ahead of quad-corebeing the most used by users of the Steam with the operating system Windows.

The figures released by the platform point to 34.22% of the user base using the six-core processors, followed by 33.74% of CPUs quad corewhich remained at the top during the previous four months.

Research indicates an increase in 1.19 percentage points of the models hexa-core between the months of February and March, when the category took the lead in the ranking of most used among Windows users. Eight-core processors complete the podium, with 17.72%.

Changes between GPUs

It is already known that GTX 10-Series GPUs are the majority among Steam users, the month of March, however, brought a change in the top 3. Now, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 occupies the third place among the most used by the users of the platform, leaving the former fourth place and entering the podium.

The video card is present in the hardware of 5.62% of the players of Steamhaving increased 0.24 percentage points compared to the month of February. THE 2060however, remains considerably distant from the top, occupied by the GeForce GTX 1060with 8.18%and which has also increased its share of users’ hardware in the last month.



But GPU that grew the most in March was the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The graphics card demonstrated an increase of 0.56 points percentages and occupies the seventh place in the raking, with 2.48%of GPUs most used by gamers in Steam. A very significant growth, considering that, in November, the 3060 did not even appear in top 15.

