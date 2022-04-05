PS Plus 2022: PS Store bug lets you buy Premium plan cheaper | PlayStation

A glitch in the PS Store system allowed US players to buy new PS Plus plans for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) at half price, this Monday morning (04). Considering the upcoming conversion of PlayStation Now to PlayStation Plus Premium in June, the bug yielded subscriptions of up to nine years, but it has now been fixed by Sony.

The new PlayStation Plus was announced last Tuesday (29) as a combination of Sony’s old subscription service with PS Now, the developer’s game streaming platform. The novelty debuts from June and will make old subscribers automatically migrate to new packages, at no additional cost.

PlayStation players took advantage of the failure to buy cheaper PS Plus Premium plans

Shared by a user on Twitter, the error allowed purchasing a 12-month PS Now subscription through the PlayStation online store. Previously, Sony had blocked the purchase of annual plans, leaving only monthly plans. As the streaming platform will be discontinued in June, all its users will receive, without extra fees, a Premium subscription to PS Plus, the highest level of the service. Therefore, this loophole indirectly allowed US players to purchase Premium for 50% less than the market.

The user needed to access the PlayStation Now website through a browser, top up their wallet and purchase the PS Now 12-month package for $59.99, automatically earning the upgrade to PS Plus Premium in June. . The bug also allowed these steps to be done repeatedly, generating an accumulation of signatures on a single account. Starting in June, the PS Plus annual subscription will be sold for US$119.99 (approximately R$554).

New PS Plus offers three plans and bug allowed Premium subscription for half price

What is PlayStation Plus Premium?

The new PS Plus comprises three subscription packages: Essential, Extra and Premium. The top tier features more than 700 titles from all five console generations, plus the PSP, for streaming and download, limited-time game play, exclusive offers, two free games per month, access to online multiplayer, and cloud storage. .

However, the Premium package arrives in Brazil as a Deluxe. The country does not have access to Sony’s game streaming service and therefore loses the only source for the PS3 catalogue. It is worth mentioning that the Deluxe plan is cheaper than the Premium. The monthly fee costs R$ 59.90, while the quarterly package costs R$ 159.90 (R$ 53.30/month) and the annual one, R$ 389.90 (approximately R$ 32.50/month).