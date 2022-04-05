publisher may release game with author of Mistborn

Brandon Sanderson, the author of Mistborn, a romantic fantasy series, harshly criticized the Elden Ring team for choosing George RR Martin to create the Midlands mythos. However, the winds seem to have changed. The screenwriter hinted at an interest by Bandai Namco in producing a soulsborne with him.

At the episode 44 From his live streams, Sanderson said he received some RPG-inspired treats and a letter directly from the publisher. During a certain moment of the show, he implied that he already had something ready to present, but he didn’t go into too much detail.

They’re interested in doing something together, that’s what I said. [a carta]. I’m also very interested. This is how it goes: I have something prepared for them in my head… so maybe I have to send them my ideas to see what they think.

Whether Bandai Namco’s next big hit after Elden Ring will have Sanderson’s touches remains to be seen, but he’s already made it clear:

What if I made a soulsborne? Obviously I don’t decide that, right? But I have some ideas in my head, so maybe you’ll hear something about me.

