Razer headset saves user’s life by stopping a stray bullet

Even though build quality is a very important aspect when choosing a headset, a user identified as Enough_Dance_956 did not expect that the structure of his Razer Kraken would save his life. The product was able to stop a stray bullet, in a case that happened in the city of Torrance, California.

Razer headset was damaged but didn’t let the bullet through (Image: Reddit/Enough_Dance_956)

According to reports made on Reddit, the bullet was fired from a distance of approximately one block, and went through a glass window before reaching the headset. After hitting the product, the projectile still ricocheted off a wall and stopped above the bed – the story seems pretty far-fetched, but it was proven through several posted photos.

I’m trying to reach out to a Razer employee to say a heartfelt thank you. If it weren’t for the quality built headphones, I’d be a dead person at 18. I can’t even imagine the pain my family and friends would go through.

The accessory is constructed with a metal frame, covered in soft foam. The images reveal that this internal part was largely responsible for the protection, as it was not perforated at any time — there is no way to say that a plastic construction would offer the same resistance, for example.

Some users questioned the veracity of the images, as the window’s outer screen appears intact. However, a closer look shows that some parts were really deformed, even if the angle of the images is not so favorable. In addition, the receptivity of the answers was quite positive, in which Internet users praised the fact that the user had not suffered any injuries.

The Enough_Dance_956 profile later revealed that Razer had reached out to offer a replacement for the damaged headset. However, the new product was refused, as the user just wanted to say thank you, and not to use any warranty service.

Source: Reddit/Enough_Dance_956