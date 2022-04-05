Real Fact – With dengue, presenter and influencer, reports the severity of the disease and calls for action from the population in the fight against the mosquito

The Department of Health Surveillance of Conselheiro Lafaiete recorded an increase in cases of dengue notifications in the last three weeks. The neighborhoods JK and São João register higher rates and receive attention from the sector of control of endemic diseases such as joint efforts and smoke. Until last Friday (01/04), 83 suspected cases of the disease had been identified. Of these, 19 were confirmed positive for dengue.

Cristiane Corrêa, broadcaster, marketer and influencer is one of the Lafaietens affected by the disease. Two weeks ago, she was admitted to the hospital with severe pain and a high fever. She was tested and confirmed the positive diagnosis for dengue. The disease quickly evolved into a serious form: “Many people don’t know, but dengue can lead to death. And I, unfortunately, have pretty much reached that point. I had a very serious evolution, I reached the platelet limit, I had a serious change in the blood tests and I lost 5 kg in just two weeks. I was very weak,” she says.

Today, she emphasizes that she is in the process of recovery and is already feeling much better.

Cristiane Corrêa highlights that given the number of cases and the severity of the disease, it is necessary to combat the proliferation of the mosquito responsible for transmitting dengue. The influencer points out that it is necessary to protect yourself so that there is no accumulation of stagnant water, avoid throwing garbage out of the appropriate place and pack it so that the collection gives the correct destination.

The Conselheiro Lafaiete City Hall provides a number to request the visit of agents to combat dengue and to report situations of water accumulation. In both situations, just contact the phone (31) 99239-3835.