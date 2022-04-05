Registrations open for the XXXVI Conasems Congress!

The inscriptions for the XXXVI National Congress of Municipal Health Departments are open! With the theme “Daily Dialogues on the Horizon of SUS Municipal Management”this year’s edition takes place between July 12th and 15th, in Campo Grande-MS. Entries can be made until June 24. The meeting has extensive programming and will bring together SUS managers, workers and professionals from all states of the country.

At the official event website It is possible to check the complete program, which will feature large tables on important topics for the municipal management of SUS: Strengthening Primary Care, SUS and the Covid-19 pandemic, Financing and Management, in addition to parallel activities on Regionalization, Pharmaceutical Assistance , Mental Health, Judicialization and Parliamentary Amendments.

In this year’s edition, the activities of the XXXVI Conasems Congress will take place in two locations:

– The 17th Mostra “Brazil, here’s SUS” happens in the days July 12th and 13th at Uniderp College, in Campo Grande-MS;

– The large tables, workshops, and the SUS Fair happen in the days July 14th and 15th at Shopping Bosque dos Ipêsin Campo Grande-MS.

The XXXVI Conasems Congress will be held following the protocols regarding Covid-19. Participation will be linked to sending, at the time of registration, proof of vaccination with the 3 doses against Covid-19.

17th edition of “Mostra Brasil, here’s SUS”.

During the Congress, on the 12th and 13th of July, the 17th edition of the Exhibition “Brasil, aqui tem SUS” will take place at Faculdade Uniderp, in Campo Grande-MS. The Exhibition will feature a face-to-face presentation by 343 successful experiences of Municipal Health Departmentswith the objective of showing the SUS that works and providing a space for exchanging experiences among professionals.

The selection of works to be presented at the 17th Mostra “Brasil, aqui tem SUS” will be carried out by Cosems and, in the case of the Federal District (DF), by the Health Department, in accordance with the respective regulations. The deadline for Cosems and SES/DF to validate selected experiences through registration in a system made available by Conasems is 05/20. The presentations of the selected experiences will take place during the event in Campo Grande-MS. (Check the regulation)

SUS Fair, ImunizaSUS super-stand and auditorium

The event will feature the traditional “SUS Fair” with booths of COSEMS, institutions and companies, public and private, which will exhibit and disseminate their experiences, products, services and technologies related to public health. This year, 67 stands are planned (Click here to see the fair map.)

In this edition, Conasems will set up a “super booth”, with a collaborative café, a studio-aquarium and a space coworking. The stand will feature a series of launches and small activities during the event, the other superstructure will be the Master Auditorium, with capacity for about three thousand people, which will be themed with elements of the ImunizaSUS Project.

Registration fees

CONASEMS members (internet) 400.00

Other Participants (internet) 500.00

CONASEMS members (local) 450.00

Other Participants (location) 550.00

For more information access https://congresso.conasems.org.br/