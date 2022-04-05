Rodrigo’s accident is recorded on video; Look

TV Globo today released images of the accident that left former BBB and businessman Rodrigo Mussi seriously injured last week. In the video, the car in which the participant of the reality TV show was on Globo crashes, at high speed, into the back of a truck in Marginal Pinheiros, in São Paulo.

splash contacted CET (Companhia de Engenharia de Trafego), who said that the video is not of the company.

The Civil Police has already opened an investigation to investigate and clarify the case. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Public Security of the State of São Paulo (SSP).

Also today, 99, an individual transport app, stated that it has been providing assistance to the family of Rodrigo Mussi, a former participant in the “BBB 22”, and also to the driver of the car, Kaique Faustino Reis.

In a statement issued by the press office, the company said that it “keeps in touch with the passenger’s family members and driver partner to offer the necessary support and reception, which includes personal accident insurance provided for all trips on the platform.”

Already according to the last medical bulletin, released yesterday, Rodrigo had a significant improvement. Diogo Mussi, brother of the former BBB and businessman, talked about his hospital situation on his Instagram profile.

“His kidney function improved, he moved his arm, he moved his leg, so we are extremely happy, extremely emotional. Obviously the injury is still delicate, the condition is still considered serious, but he has improved a lot, he has not got worse,” he said.

The accident

The accident involving the former participant of “BBB 22” happened around 3 am in the morning of last Thursday (31), at Marginal Pinheiros, near the Eusébio Matoso Bridge, in São Paulo.

Rodrigo was returning from the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, known as Morumbi, where he watched the first game of the Paulista Championship final. The application car in which the former BBB was crashed into the back of a truck and he would have been thrown towards the front of the vehicle.

The driver of the car, Kaique Faustino Reis, and the truck driver took a breathalyzer test, but both were negative. The beat was registered as culpable bodily injury and it is up to the ex-BBB’s family members to file a criminal complaint to continue the investigations.