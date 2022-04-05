Russia will resume flights with 52 ‘friendly’ countries, including Brazil; see list

Russia will resume flights to and from 52 “friendly” countries and territories from Saturday (9), including Brazil, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced this Monday (4).

For this, the government will cancel the flight restrictions imposed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, both for scheduled and charter flights.

At the moment, it is possible to fly without restrictions to and from Russia from just 15 countries, including Qatar and Mexico, according to the Tass news agency.

“From April 9, we are lifting restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” Mishustin told the Russian agency. “We are resuming flights with 52 countries, including Argentina, India, China, South Africa and other friendly states.”

The news does not mention the war in Ukraine, but the United States and other countries that have adopted sanctions against Russia, such as European nations and Australia, are not on the list of “friends” who will have flights cleared.

The measure will apply to the following countries and territories, according to Tass:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Africa
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Algeria
  5. Argentina
  6. Bahrain
  7. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  8. Botswana
  9. Brazil
  10. China
  11. North Korea
  12. Costa Rica
  13. Egypt
  14. Ethiopia
  15. fiji
  16. Philippines
  17. India
  18. Indonesia
  19. Iraq
  20. Israel
  21. Jamaica
  22. Jordan
  23. Hong Kong
  24. Kuwait
  25. Lesotho
  26. Lebanon
  27. Madagascar
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Morocco
  31. Mauritius
  32. Myanmar
  33. Mozambique
  34. Moldavia
  35. Mongolia
  36. namibia
  37. Oman
  38. Pakistan
  39. Peru
  40. Kenya
  41. Serbia
  42. Seychelles
  43. Syria
  44. Sri Lanka
  45. thailand
  46. Tanzania
  47. Tunisia
  48. Turkey
  49. Uruguay
  50. Venezuela
  51. Vietnam
  52. Zimbabwe

