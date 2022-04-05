Russia will resume flights with 52 ‘friendly’ countries, including Brazil; see list

Russia will resume flights to and from 52 “friendly” countries and territories from Saturday (9), including Brazil, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced this Monday (4).

For this, the government will cancel the flight restrictions imposed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, both for scheduled and charter flights.

At the moment, it is possible to fly without restrictions to and from Russia from just 15 countries, including Qatar and Mexico, according to the Tass news agency.

“From April 9, we are lifting restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” Mishustin told the Russian agency. “We are resuming flights with 52 countries, including Argentina, India, China, South Africa and other friendly states.”

The news does not mention the war in Ukraine, but the United States and other countries that have adopted sanctions against Russia, such as European nations and Australia, are not on the list of “friends” who will have flights cleared.

The measure will apply to the following countries and territories, according to Tass:

Afghanistan South Africa Saudi Arabia Algeria Argentina Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil China North Korea Costa Rica Egypt Ethiopia fiji Philippines India Indonesia Iraq Israel Jamaica Jordan Hong Kong Kuwait Lesotho Lebanon Madagascar Malaysia Maldives Morocco Mauritius Myanmar Mozambique Moldavia Mongolia namibia Oman Pakistan Peru Kenya Serbia Seychelles Syria Sri Lanka thailand Tanzania Tunisia Turkey Uruguay Venezuela Vietnam Zimbabwe

