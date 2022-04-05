Russian portal raises evidence that Putin has been treating thyroid cancer for years – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is constantly accompanied by a doctor who specializes in thyroid cancer. This would be one of the indications that he had been undergoing cancer treatment for years. The information was published by the Proekt Media portal, which is currently blocked on Russian territory.

The report reveals that surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, from the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, visited Putin 35 times at a resort in Sochi, where one of his residences is located.

According to the portal, the president began the invasion of Ukraine while hiding health problems from the country’s population. Treatment of a possible tumor would include the use of steroids. The revelations come amid speculation about the Russian leader’s health.









Putin, who will turn 70 in October, has already publicly expressed his interest in thyroid cancer. According to the report by the portal Proekt, in July 2020, he met with Ivan Dedov, head of the National Center for Medical Research.





The report cites five long periods in which the Russian leader remained without participating in public events and the times he kept a great distance from other people in meetings and official meetings. Photos of the day he received French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, went viral on the internet due to the size of the table between the two.

The text also reveals that medical problems may have worsened between 2016 and 2017 and that Putin was accompanied by several doctors in the period, among them Alexey Shcheglov, a specialist in otolaryngology, with whom the president consulted 59 times in 282 days.



