Samsung adopts right to repair and customer will be able to repair Galaxy cell phone | Cell phone

Samsung has established a partnership with iFixit, one of the largest sites for selling parts for cell phones and other electronic devices. In addition to selling the components, the portal publishes manuals teaching how to make repairs. The Korean manufacturer’s agreement aims to allow users to repair their smartphones themselves.

The initiative is part of the right to repair movement – ​​right to repair in English – which provides for greater consumer autonomy. The agenda as a result of this is quite strong in the United States and Europe, but it is still at an early stage in Brazil.

🔎 Green iPhone 13 enters pre-sale in Brazil along with SE 2022

2 of 2 Galaxy S21 is one of the devices contemplated in the first moment — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the devices contemplated at the first moment — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

With this decision, Samsung must make parts available to consumers for the company’s most popular devices, such as the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet, for example. Thus, a set with screen and battery, rear window and charging ports will be available at this first moment. New components should become accessible in the future, at a date not yet announced.

The Korean manufacturer also promises to provide instruction manuals and the necessary tools. Problem parts can be returned to Samsung, as part of the “responsible recycling” philosophy that the company wants to promote and expand.

Galaxy S22: check out 7 facts about the Samsung cell phone

The novelty will be available in the United States in the summer in the Northern Hemisphere. The season starts in June and runs until September. According to the North American subsidiary’s senior vice president of customer service, Ramon Gregory, the brand also wants to extend the lifespan of its products with this novelty.

The Right to Repair movement aims to make users self-sufficient to repair or modify their devices. The idea is very recent in Brazil and has not yet won a chorus among companies, however, it already appears in some bills that promise to illuminate the subject.