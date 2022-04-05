Samsung will sell mobile phone parts direct to consumers

In yet another victory for the right-to-repair movement, Samsung announced last week that it will start selling parts for its phones so users can fix their own devices. Samsung’s move comes on the heels of similar announcements by Apple and Microsoft.

Last Thursday (3/31), Samsung published a statement, saying that “Galaxy device owners will be able to repair Samsung’s most popular models themselves, the Galaxy S20 and S21 line and the Galaxy Tab S7 +, the from the middle of the year”. The action is partnered with the iFixit channel, and will provide “genuine parts, tools and intuitive step-by-step repair guides”.

The parts that Samsung will make available are screens, rear windows and parts for the charging system. In the future, Samsung plans to expand the self-repair option to more devices in our extensive product portfolio.

It is worth noting that Samsung is the most popular smartphone maker globally, which means that around 20% of all smartphones in the world are branded. Apple’s market share, Samsung’s biggest competitor, for example, is around 17%.

Via: Motherboard

