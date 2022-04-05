see what changes on whatsapp

Anyone who uses Whatsapp knows that it is a fundamental application these days. Whether for work, conversation with friends or with family, it has become indispensable, making life much easier for those who use it. And already in the next updates, the application brings important changes to the user.

For those who usually forward a message to several contacts at once, you will no longer be able to, because from now on WhatsApp has expanded the tests of a new limit for the number of times a message can be forwarded within the platform. After the beta version of Android, it’s time for iOS (from the iPhone) to get the update.

According to the website WaBetaInfo, the change prevents messages that have already been relayed from being forwarded to more than one group chat or contact on the messaging platform.

Example:

The user will only be able to forward content (such as news/photo/meme) that has already been shared other times. There is still no confirmation from WhatsApp on when it will be updated. However, it will be another step for the company to implement strategies to limit spam and the spread of fake news.

Inside the test

On the screen released by WaBetaInfo it is possible to see the phrase “forwarded messages can only be sent to only one chat group”.

As WhatsApp chat is encrypted (which prevents the company from having access to chats), messages include a kind of “counter” code. It helps in the frequency of sharing content in the app. In this process, the company’s system identifies what circulates within it as:

“Forwarded message”

It is speculated, in this case, that the new rule limits the sending of this type to up to five conversations or groups — this has been happening in Brazil since 2020. The novelty is that the function may be released to other countries.

“message forwarded too many times”

From the new test, the idea is that this type of content can only be rebroadcast once. These changes have been noted in the beta versions below: 22.7.0.76 for iOS 2.22.7.2 for Android

Other changes that may arrive in the app

1. Emojis

WhatsApp may also be about to release emoji message reactions. Tests on this have already been discovered, according to WaBetaInfo.

2. Polls

Polling function within groups. Instead of just using loose emojis in conversations, people will be able to express their emotions through reactions to messages, links, photos and videos in individual or group chats.

3. New design for WhatsApp camera and arrival of “Communities”

Under development, the camera feature appears to be undergoing design changes, along with the media selection interface (photos, videos, gifs). Tests had already been identified on iOS in February. This week they appeared on Android (beta version 2.22.8.11).

The change could be used to manage groups easier, for example. However, it is not yet known what this management would look like. The expectation is that it will be possible to divide the groups into categories: work, studies, leisure, etc.

4. Two languages

With the aim of expanding the app’s reach in countries where it is not yet so popular, WhatsApp has started testing, according to WaBetaInfo, with two new languages: Amharic (an Afro-Asian language) and Somali (the official language of Somalia). , Somaliland and Ethiopia).

If confirmed, the addition of languages ​​will make WhatsApp support over 40 different languages.