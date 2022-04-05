Someone could be spying on your WhatsApp; this is the way to find out

Have you ever wondered if your version of Whatsapp is it really safe? Whenever we start a new conversation, we see that warning that our conversation is end-to-end encrypted, that is, that we are safe.

However, many people wonder if the web version has this same security. In theory, yes, but in practice, this may be different.

Use of non-original apps

In search of extra functionality in their apps, people end up looking for non-original apps like WhatsApp GB or WhatsApp plus. Although you can chat with your entire contact list normally, be aware that using these applications may be harming your security.

Even if the warning of encrypted messages appears, this is not true, since the application is not offered by the company Meta (owners of WhatsApp). So your data may be vulnerable.

In addition, it is always good to remember that, despite the extra features, these applications are not authorized by the company Meta and you can have your WhatsApp banned, which means that you will never use it on your current number again, having to buy a new SIM card. to be able to use the app again.

Meta does this precisely to avoid data compromise and exposure. That’s why it’s always important to use the original app, which you download directly from the Play Store, and be content with its features, without trying to add any extras.

Security on WhatsApp Web

Although messages are encrypted and secure on mobile phones, many people still have doubts about WhatsApp web and whether it is possible to have messages spied on by this feature.

Before it was much easier to spy on a cell phone using WhatsApp web. If you had access to the person’s cell phone, all you had to do was scan the WhatsApp Web QR Code to connect. There was nothing on her cell phone that could make her suspect that someone had access to her messages.

Nowadays, to be able to scan the QR Code, it is necessary to enter the cell phone password or the digital one, for the most modern devices. And a message still appears warning the person that the cell phone has WhatsApp web connected.

This alone is enough to prevent your messages from being spied on without you knowing. But, in case you want to be sure, there is a plugin provided by WhatsApp itself that allows you to check if your app is safe. Just click here to access it.

If it turns green, it’s ok. If it turns yellow, it’s a sign that you should be careful. If it turns red, you’d better avoid using WhatsApp Web, as that version may be spying on.