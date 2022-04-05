Sony works on PS3 emulation on PS5 after criticism, says rumor

Sony would be exploring ways to apply PlayStation 3 game emulation to PlayStation 5 after the repercussions of the new PS Plus, which seeks to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. The investigation is by Jeff Grubb, one of the most respected insiders in the industry today.

In broadcast this last Friday (1), Jeff says he consulted his sources and learned that Sony would be working on emulation, but that it could take some time.

“I wish they would say that publicly. Who care about these things, as that’s what the PS Plus ad is missing. To me, it looked like they didn’t care about it. They just put it all together, put a new name on it and put it up for sale.”commented.

Sony has not yet commented on the reasons why the PS3 will be the only platform supported only via streaming, nor on the emulation plans. The information raised by Jeff Grubb should be taken as a rumor.

What is the new PS Plus all about?

Let’s refresh your memory. The overhaul of PlayStation Plus, Sony’s service required to play online on the manufacturer’s consoles, brings three subscription levels, each with its own benefits and prices – ranging from R$39.90 to R$59.90 per month.

The most expensive, called Premium, gives access to PS1, PS2 and PSP classics both for download and for streaming, while PS3 games will be restricted to the cloud only – and this has given rise to talk on social networks, as reported in voxel.

In Brazil, it is worth noting, this modality was replaced by Deluxe, which does not include game streaming due to the absence of PlayStation Now in the country. The company guarantees that it has plans to expand its offer to new markets, but did not go into details.

Among the PS3 games that are now available via streaming on PS Now are Red Dead Redemption, Killzone 3, Resistance 3, Metal Gear Solid 4, among others. It is to be expected that these titles will also be available in the new subscription.

It is important to remember that the most basic plan, called Essential, remains without price changes or benefits for those who are already subscribers today. Sony has yet to detail how the migration to the more expensive tiers will work, however.