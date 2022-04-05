‘The blockade is a weapon of war as powerful as the atomic bomb’, says Lula about sanctions on Russia

Former President Lula (PT), this Tuesday, 5, returned to criticize the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine. As he defended in an event with Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament, all those involved in the conflict were wrong by not choosing a diplomatic path before escalating to violence and blockades. The PT also criticized the lack of effectiveness in the form of the United Nations organization and the adoption of sanctions that affect the economy and on a global scale.

“This war started wrong and unnecessary. Putin was wrong in the deflagration, but I think the Americans and Europeans were very wrong”, he evaluated. “The other day I said it was a war that could have been resolved before it happened by having a good beer. That’s because we know the interests of the United States, Europe, Russia and Ukraine. There is no secret in these interests and, therefore, it should have been more negotiated”, added the former president.

Still on the war, the Brazilian strongly criticized the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. As he explained, the measures would have a greater destructive potential than necessary because they affect markets and people who are not even involved in the war.

“Who is dying is who is not in the war. The blockade is as powerful a weapon of war as the atomic bomb, it is not harming the Russian or the United States. Basically, in the case of South America, he is blocking almost all countries because not only of the price of oil, but also because of the ban on fertilizers”, he highlighted.

“In other wars, drugs are blocked. It is always the weakest who die. It is not possible for us to use the blocks like this. The Americans have the right to blockade that concerns him, the Europeans the same thing, they can block what they buy and sell, but why does Bolivia, for example, have to suffer this blockade?”, he asked.

A little earlier, Lula also attributed the escalation of tensions to the ineffective role of the United Nations. For the former president, the way the UN is organized would be outdated.

“The UN of 1948 is no longer useful, as it does not represent the desires of humanity. An example that the Germans love, which is the environmental issue. There is no point in holding meetings and making protective decisions and then allowing that decision to be carried out only if the national state approves”, he criticized. “The United States is an example of this, they did not even approve the Kyoto Protocol”, said Lula, who also highlighted that this ineffectiveness of the group was also observed in the unequal distribution of vaccines against Covid-19.

“The UN should be a body with moral authority to ensure that a part of the production is distributed on equal terms to every human being, regardless of whether they are poor, rich, black, white, African or Latin American”, he highlighted.

Schulz’s position

Shortly after Lula’s participation, the former president of the European Parliament, the German Martin Schulz, spoke and said he agreed almost 100% with the Brazilian. The caveat, as he explained, lies in the ‘weight of the culprits’. For him, Vladimir Putin was the only one to break the diplomatic path.

Photo: reproduction

“As for the war, I share your opinion, it could have been avoided, but it was Russia that took this unilateral path. It was she who left diplomacy and went to war. She chose this path”, explained Schulz, considering that Europe, NATO and the United States have always been in favor of dialogue.

When dealing with the role of the UN, the MEP also reinforced the need to review the form of organization, in particular, with regard to country vetoes.

“Putin ignores treaties and in this situation we could convene the UN Security Council and condemn this kind of attitude, but why doesn’t this happen? Because the Russian Federation does not support this resolution and would block it with its veto power,” he said.

“We are witnessing the most important multilateral international organization that structures our world, the United Nations, take things to the absurd. I share your opinion 100%,” added Schulz.

The German also highlighted that it is not just Putin who contributed to this UN role becoming ineffective, but “all ultra-conservative far-right governments”, as was Donald Trump in the United States.

“Make America Great Again and America First, Trump’s phrases. ‘United States first and the rest be damned!’. This is symbolic and not limited to the United States. This exists everywhere, including in Latin America and Europe. Putin, in my view, is part of that kind of politics,” he assessed.