The controversial and expensive procedure used to clone pets

Stav Dimitropoulos

  • Stav Dimitropoulos
  • BBC Economy

John Mendola and his cloned bitches

Credit, John Mendola

photo caption,

John Mendola cloned his dog to produce these two genetically identical replicas

When John Mendola’s beloved dog was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he decided to clone him.

Mendola is a retired New York City police officer. He was on duty at a police station on Long Island in 2006 when someone delivered a puppy he had found on the street.

“The dog was all tangled up, you couldn’t even brush her… and she had bad teeth, but she was absolutely adorable and she was so grateful,” he says.

At the end of the shift, Mendola told colleagues that there was no need to take the white and brown animal to a shelter: he would take it home. “It was the best thing I ever did in my life,” says the 52-year-old.

