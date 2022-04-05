The Division 2 gets nuclear plant invasion mode and new progression systems

The timing of the release ended up bringing the game closer to worrying real-world events.

As promised by Ubisoft, The Division 2 launched last Friday (1) the tests of a new game mode on its new test server for the PC. Known as “Countdown”it puts players in the role of having to invade a nuclear plant and prevent it from being used by hostile military forces.

The release brings several coincidences with recent real-world situations. In recent weeks, images of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine showed shootings near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantwhich ended up being controlled by Russian forces as they advance through the invaded country’s territory.

While Ubisoft claims that development on the new mode began in 2021long before the war started, she must have realized that launch timing is not necessarily the most appropriate. Proof of this is the fact that the developer has made little fuss about the new mode and has released few details about them “as a result of current world events”.

Countdown is now available on PC

Countdown is already available in The Division 2’s new testing realm on PC, allowing up to eight players to team up to fulfill the new mission. In addition to having to fulfill different objectives and deal with hordes of enemies, participants have to do all this within a limited time limit.

“Like the base game, the mode is a work of fiction that has no intention of reproducing current events.,” Ubisoft said in a statement sent to Kotaku. So far, the developer has not given an estimate of when countdown should leave the PC and officially arrive on platforms like PlayStation 4|5, Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.



– Continues after advertising –

The developer is also working on a new expertise system for The Division 2, which unlocks new progression options for weapons, armor kits, and skill variants. According to the developer, the novelty will allow players to further optimize the performance of your equipment before facing the challenges of the game.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Kotaku