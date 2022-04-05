the mayor who did not want to collaborate with the Russians

Bodies of Motyzhyn Mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband and 25-year-old son were found after Russian troops left and showed signs of torture.| Photo: Personal archive/Twitter

At the weekend, after the Ukrainian government announced the resumption of the outskirts of the capital, Kiev, the most shocking image to travel the world was that of a street full of bodies in the city of Bucha.

News of hundreds of executions allegedly carried out by Russia (which denies the allegations) and the discovery of shallow graves have caused outrage, and now reports of the more than 400 dead in the suburbs of the capital, as reported by Ukraine’s Attorney General’s Office, leave the cold reality of numbers and they gain faces and names – lives interrupted by the cruelty of what the American president, Joe Biden, has already qualified as war crimes.

One of the most tragic stories was recorded in Motyzhyn, 50 kilometers west of Kiev. Mayor Olga Sukhenko, 50, her husband Igor, 55, and her son Alexander, 25, have been missing since March 23. The bodies of the woman and child were found in a shallow grave in a forest in the region. Igor’s body was found in a sewer pipe.

The three were shot to death and the corpses showed signs of torture, such as broken fingers and arms.

Tetiana Semenova, head of Kiev’s regional council, told Ukrainian media that the three had been captured by Russian troops after a collaborator of the invaders informed them of their location.

“They just wanted to take Olga, but her husband insisted he would go with her – after six hours they took their son too,” Semenova said. Residents of Motyzhyn pointed out that the family was killed because they reportedly refused to collaborate with the Russians.

The adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, reported, in a message posted on Telegram, one more motivation for the executions. “The invaders suspected that they were collaborating with our military, informing them of places where our artillery should fire. This scum tortured, massacred and killed the entire family. They will be held accountable for it,” he claimed.

Another heartbreaking story was reported by the New York Times: a 56-year-old Ukrainian, Tetiana Pomazanko, was reportedly killed by Russian troops shortly after Moscow forces invaded Ukraine more than a month ago, but her body lay in her family’s home for weeks. due to the impossibility of being removed.

The victim’s mother, Antonina Pomazanko, told the American newspaper that when Russian troops entered the suburb of Bucha, Tetiana went to the gate of the house to see. “She thought they were ours [ucranianos]”, reported Antonina.

She claimed that troops fired on Tetiana, who died instantly. On Sunday (3), when the New York Times report was at the scene, the body was still in the house’s garden: the 76-year-old mother covered him for weeks with tarpaulins and wooden boards.

Revelation freezes ceasefire talks

This Monday (4), Biden and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called for investigations into the deaths in the cities neighboring Kiev, France and Germany announced that they will expel several Russian diplomats and the West expressed its intention to expand sanctions on Russia over the alleged massacre.

On Tuesday (5), these hundreds of deaths will be the subject of a UN Security Council meeting, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak.

The outrage generated by the episode freezes peace talks in Ukraine, just at a time when some progress was being perceived, with Kiev admitting a neutral military status and talks on Crimea and the Donbass region, and Russia announcing that it would admit the entry of the neighboring country in the European Union.

Zelensky, who spoke of “genocide”, was in Bucha this Monday and pointed out that “it is very difficult to negotiate, when you see what they [russos] did here”. In a video statement hours later, he stated that the number of deaths in “Borodyanka [a 75 km de Kiev] and other liberated cities” could be even higher – which had already been estimated by the Attorney General of Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to speak about the alleged massacre on the outskirts of Kiev and said there was no prospect of further rounds of talks. “We are not commenting on this. [Bucha e cidades vizinhas] for a while. I have no information on a timeline for continuing negotiations at this time,” he pointed out.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the allegations as “fake news” and “hoax”.