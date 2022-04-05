Top 10: AnTuTu elects the most powerful high-end cell phones in maro

AnTuTu updated on Sunday (03) its ranking of the most powerful high-end cell phones based on user benchmark tests. The last report pointed to the predominance of smartphones with Qualcomm processors, and now the list has the Redmi K50 Pro, equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset. The platform considers performance in four parameters for the ranking: CPU, GPU, memory and user interface. It is possible to observe that the ranking brings a new leader: the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, a gamer cell phone that replaces its simpler “brother”, the Red Magic 7, with a high average of 1,037,315 points.

In 2nd and 3rd place we have the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro, respectively. You flagships have occupied high positions in the ranking for several months and were one of the first devices to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the processor that predominates among the most powerful cell phones of the year. The 4th place is occupied by the Redmi K50 Pro, recently launched by Xiaomi, which leaves the house in the millions in the average score when it reaches 994,730 points. The model is followed by the Nubia Z40 Pro, launched in February with specifications that leave nothing to be desired to compete with current flagships on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22. Another cell phone representing MediaTek’s side is the OPPO Find X5 Pro with Dimensity 9000. Despite being officially presented with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the top of the line won a variant with an alternative processor that, according to its 6th place in the ranking, has been getting best benchmark results in the Chinese market.

















The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the only model of the manufacturer’s flagship brand to be included in the ranking. In 7th place, the current flagship of the company should be replaced by an even more advanced phone, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, scheduled to be released in May. The list is completed by the realme GT 2 Pro in 8th, Motorola Edge X30 in 9th and Redmi K50 Gaming in 10th — all powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. What did you think of last month’s ranking? Do you agree with the results? Comment!

