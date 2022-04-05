Ubisoft launches new stealth mode

The Division 2 has undergone changes and one of the novelties was the addition of the Countdown mode on the test servers. Interestingly, Ubisoft didn’t give the feature much buzz, as despite being slated for late 2021, it ended up releasing during a period of tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The Eurogamer portal believes it was a preventive measure by the publisher to avoid retaliation from the community. After all, the mode takes a group of eight players to vie for control of a nuclear station in Chernobyl captured by enemy forces. Ubi explained to the Kotaku website:

The Division 2’s new mode called Countdown has been in development since early 2021. Like the base game, it is a fictional work with no connection to current events.

Countdown has already garnered positive feedback on the Ubi forum. Despite the large number of players being criticized, the map design and objectives given to operators seem to have pleased the community. Soon, the feature should come to consoles.

Countdown could arrive with The Division 2’s big update

After receiving its last patch in December 2021, The Division 2 community is still waiting for February’s big update — still unavailable. In it, Ubi promised a new game mode, and everything indicates that it will be the Countdown. Know more!