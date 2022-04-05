UK lists new Omicron symptoms amid outbreak of cases

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has increased the official list of Covid symptoms to include nine new signs of Omicron infection.

The extension of the official list of symptoms comes just days after the UK government ended the offer of free universal tests for Covid-19. The disease infection rates there are also hitting record highs, with nearly five million people infected in a week.

Credit: IstockUK lists new Omicron symptoms

Previously, the NHS only listed the three main classic symptoms of the disease: fever, new and persistent cough and loss or change in taste or smell.

Now, according to the public health service, people should also watch for the following symptoms:

Shortness of breathe

fatigue or exhaustion

Body pain

Headache

Sore throat

Stuffy or runny nose

loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Potential new symptom

With more people infected by covid in recent weeks, reports of another potential symptom related to the disease increase. People using the ZOE tracker app report earache after testing positive.

A team of experts at Stanford University, led by Dr Konstantina Stankovic, launched a study and found that the virus can cause ear problems.

The study found symptoms such as severe earache, ear numbness and even temporary hearing loss.