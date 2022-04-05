Ukraine says Russian forces prepare ‘soft’ attack in east – International

Russian forces are preparing a “soft attack” against Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, the governor, Sergii Gaiday, announced on Monday.

“We’ve seen equipment coming from different directions, which they [os russos] are bringing men, who are bringing fuel […]. We understand that they are preparing for a soft attack,” the Luhansk governor said in a video message.

“The bombings are getting more and more intense. Last night there was an attempt to reach Rubizhne [perto de Luhansk]our defenders repelled them, several tanks were rendered useless, there were dozens of bodies” of Russian soldiers, Gaiday said.

“Yesterday, unfortunately, in the explosion of a mine or an artillery shell, two volunteers died” and “a church was bombed”, which left two priests injured, he added, without giving further details.

Therefore, the governor asked the inhabitants of the region to leave their homes.

“Don’t hesitate, please. Today, a thousand people were evacuated. Please don’t expect your homes to be bombed,” he asked in his message.

Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday that Russian forces were withdrawing from the northern regions of Ukraine, in particular around Kiev, to be redeployed in the east and south of the country.