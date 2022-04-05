Ukraine says Russian forces preparing ‘massive’ attack in east

Russian forces are preparing a “massive attack” against Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Governor Sergii Gaiday announced on Monday.

“We have seen equipment coming in from different directions that they [os russos] are bringing men, who are bringing fuel […]. We understand that they are preparing for a massive attack,” the governor of Luhansk said in a video message.

“The bombings are getting more and more intense. Last night there was an attempt to get to Rubizhne [perto de Luhansk]our defenders repelled them, several tanks were rendered useless, there were dozens of bodies” of Russian soldiers, Gaiday said.

“Yesterday, unfortunately, in the explosion of a mine or an artillery shell, two volunteers died” and “a church was bombed”, which left two priests injured, he added, without giving further details.

Therefore, the governor asked the inhabitants of the region to leave their homes.

“Don’t hesitate, please. Today, a thousand people were evacuated. Please do not expect your homes to be bombed.”

Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday that Russian forces were withdrawing from the northern regions of Ukraine, in particular the outskirts of Kiev, to be redeployed in the east and south of the country.