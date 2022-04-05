Ukrainian city of Mariupol is 90% destroyed, says mayor

The mayor of the port city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, Vadim Boichenko, said on Monday that 90% of the city attacked by Russian troops is destroyed and 40% of its infrastructure is “irrecoverable”.

“The sad news is that 90% of the city’s infrastructure is destroyed and 40% cannot be recovered,” the mayor said at a press conference, adding that “about 130,000 people” remain trapped in the city.





Before the war, around 500,000 people lived in Mariupol.

“The Russian army brutally destroys Mariupol. (…) The bombing does not stop”, some with “multiple rocket launchers”, Boichenko added.

According to him, the attacks against Mariupol come “from the sea”, where the “Russian ships” are.

“We plan to evacuate the remaining inhabitants, but we cannot do that today,” he lamented.

Russians and Ukrainians have been blaming each other for days for the difficulties in evacuating civilians from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, more than 200 kilometers to the west.

Mariupol is attacked and bombed a month ago by the Russian army. The population that remains in the city suffers from a lack of food, water and electricity.



