Up to 51% of those hospitalized for Covid have a worse quality of life months after discharge – Revista Galileu

When reviewing studies that considered the physical, mental and social aspects of patients who were hospitalized for Covid-19, researchers from the Federal University of Vales do Jequitinhonha e Mucuri (UFVJM), in Minas Gerais, observed that the negative impact of hospitalization persists months after the hospitalization. hospital discharge in up to 51% of patients—affecting more women and older adults with comorbidities. The study is published in the March 28 edition of the Journal of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine.

The literature review was carried out based on the search for information in the six main scientific databases in the area (MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, Web of Science, LILACS and Scopus), considering studies on quality of life and the social well-being of the patient were affected after hospitalization by Covid-19 published from 2020 to 2022.

Of the more than 3,000 articles found, 24 were selected for analysis, as they considered the physical, mental and social aspects of patients. One of the observed data is that the symptoms of Covid-19 usually persist for more than 30 days after medical discharge.

“The literature shows us that the quality of life of post-Covid-19 patients is compromised in both physical and mental aspects, mainly due to the presence of pain, discomfort, anxiety and depression. About 15% to 51% of hospitalized patients had a worse quality of life after months of hospital discharge, regardless of the severity of the disease at the time of admission”, highlights one of the authors of the study, Henrique Silveira Costa.

Studies show that although men have higher rates of disease severity and lethality, it is women and the elderly who have a worse post-discharge quality of life. The effects of the so-called long Covid are also more present among those who most needed invasive mechanical ventilation and intensive care. Other factors for poorer quality of life included the presence and number of comorbidities, high body mass index, smoking history, and unemployment.

“This research is relevant for the moment we are living, as it reveals that clinical factors, linked to demographics and lifestyle, may be associated with the patient’s quality of life after hospitalization. In this way, it is possible to develop individualized strategies in the clinical management of the patient affected by Covid-19 in order to improve their quality of life”, concludes Professor Costa.