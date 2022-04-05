US ramps up economic pressure, suspends payments on Russian bonds

The United States has prevented the Russian government from paying its sovereign debt holders more than $600 million.

support the 247

ICL

Reuters – The United States on Monday blocked the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million of reserves held in US banks, in a move aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow.

Under sanctions put in place after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at US financial institutions were frozen.

But the Treasury Department was allowing the Russian government to use these funds to make payments on sovereign debt in dollars on a case-by-case basis.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On Monday, when the largest of the payments matured, including a principal payment of $552.4 million, the US government decided to cut off Moscow’s access to the frozen funds, according to a US Treasury spokesperson. Another payment of over 80 million dollars was blocked.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The move is intended to force Moscow to make the difficult decision to use the dollars it has access to for debt repayments or for other purposes, including supporting its war effort, the spokesman said. Russia faces a historic default if it chooses not to. “Russia must choose between draining the remaining valuable dollar reserves or new revenue coming in, or defaulting,” the US Treasury spokesman said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), which until now processed payments as a correspondent bank, was stopped by the Treasury, a source familiar with the matter said.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The correspondent bank processes bonds payments from Russia, sending them to the paying agent for distribution to bondholders abroad.

The country has a 30-day grace period to make the payment, the source said.

The mounting pressure comes as the United States and Europe are planning new sanctions this week to punish Moscow for alleged murders of civilians in Ukraine.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Russia, which has a total of 15 international bonds outstanding with a face value of around $40 billion, has managed to avoid defaulting on its international debt so far despite unprecedented Western sanctions. But the task is getting more difficult.

While Russia is unable to access international lending markets due to Western sanctions, a default would prohibit it from accessing these markets until creditors are fully repaid and any legal cases arising from the default are resolved.

Sign the 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING