US ramps up economic pressure, suspends payments on Russian bonds

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on US ramps up economic pressure, suspends payments on Russian bonds 8 Views

The United States has prevented the Russian government from paying its sovereign debt holders more than $600 million.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Peru imposes curfew to contain protests

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital Lima on Tuesday (5), banning …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved