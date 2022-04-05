Vietnam store sells hundreds of NVIDIA RTX A4000 for mining

Mounted rigs are equipped with eight of these GPUs

After squeezing every last drop of gaming-oriented graphics cards, miners seem to have their sights set on NVIDIA workstation GPUs. A Vietnamese store called “Nyugen Cong PC” that specializes in PC hardware, is selling entire rigs with eight RTX A4000sa video card that uses the GA104 GPU, the same chip that equips from the RTX 3060 Ti to the RTX 3070 Ti, between mobile and desktop models.

The store says that each machine with eight RTX A4000s delivers around 500 MH/s on Ethereum, plus it’s faster and cheaper than a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Each board reaches between 60-63 MH/s consuming up to 125W with average temperature at 60C. All cards are the standard model of this segment with only one fan blower and one slot. From the looks of it, the store only uses Gigabyte models.

The RTX A4000 has 16GB GDDR6 and 448GB/s bandwidth. Despite the RTX 3070 Ti, a card that uses the same GPU, delivering more than 608 GB/s with 8GB of memory, this variant has a TDP of 290W, well above the maximum 140W that the RTX A4000 can reach. Furthermore, the gaming-oriented GPU delivers the same hash rate on Ethereum consuming around 175W, depending on the model. This makes it impossible to choose the card compared to the workstation-oriented GPU.

With the cryptocurrency mining boom waning and graphics card prices starting to drop, seeing something like this of this magnitude is still surprising. In December, not too long ago, it was possible to see mining farms using several RTX 3070s. Four months later, gaming-oriented GPUs are swapped for workstation-specific ones.



Also, the change in the way Ethereum is mined is expected to arrive sometime this year, making the graphics card market slack again for gamers. After the cryptocurrency becomes Ethereum 2.0 through “proof-of-stake”, traditional mining via hardware (more specifically video card), will be unfeasible. Well, that’s the promise.

Via: WCCFtech