War in Ukraine: atrocities prevent negotiated solution – 04/04/2022 – Hélio Schwartsman

The stamp of some investigative body is still missing, but I don’t think there is any doubt that atrocities were committed in Ukraine and that Russian troops are responsible for them. If invading a sovereign country, exposing the local population to the risks of war operations, is already morally unjustifiable, much worse is tolerating that troops carry out massacres or even deliberately using them to instill panic among civilians. If the latter is proved, Vladimir Putin will have secured his place in history as one of the great war criminals of the 21st century.

The implications of climbing are not only ethical but also practical. Images of mass graves and bodies lying on the streets are fueling a movement to tighten sanctions against Moscow. The next step would be for European Union countries to stop buying Russian gas and oil. It would be an economically painful move for European nations, but even worse for Russia, perhaps even affecting its ability to finance the war.

But unless sanctions lead to regime collapse, which does not seem like an imminent scenario, crimes against civilians tend to prolong rather than shorten the conflict. It is that the more the differences between Russians and Ukrainians are described in moral terms, that is, the more visceral they become, the more difficult it is to reach a negotiated solution. If it is already difficult to come to terms with your enemy, it is much more difficult to come to terms with someone you see as a genocide, bent on destroying your people.

This is also true for the West. Painting Vladimir Putin as a monster helps justify the adoption of sanctions that harm the very countries that impose them, but it makes it difficult, if not impossible, to return to the “statu quo ante”. If Putin is the new Hitler, it’s hard to imagine Biden and European leaders shaking hands with him. Any outcome in which the autocrat retains power becomes unacceptable.