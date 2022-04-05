War in Ukraine: Experts List 5 Possible Russian Military and Political Goals in the Region | Ukraine and Russia

Russian forces are withdrawing from the outskirts of Kiev and northern Ukraine, but analysts believe Moscow needs a victory and is aiming for several military and political achievements in the coming months.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial goals went beyond the current situation on the front lines, Russia could emerge militarily strengthened from this first strike, even in the event of a quick ceasefire.

These are five possible targets for Moscow:

1. Need for symbols

On May 9, Russia commemorates the anniversary of the capitulation – surrender – of Nazi Germany in 1945 to Allied troops, especially Soviet troops. O Kremlin will have to present a positive balance to public opinion.

“Putin is obsessed with symbolic dates and history,” says Alexander Grinberg, an analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Security and Strategy (JISS). “So he desperately needs a win before May 9.”

“Russia cannot afford to lose,” Putin ally Sergei Karaganov told the New Statesman on Saturday. “The stakes for the Russian elite are very high, for them it’s an existential war.”

Alexander Grinberg also states that one of the Russian intentions is to full capture of Mariupolbesieged for weeks by the army.

This city in the south-east of the country, located on the Sea of ​​Azov, has been severely affected by the incessant bombings of Russia and will soon fall.

Pierre Razoux, academic director of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies (FMES), explains that this “is a position that establishes a significant number of assault forces”.

Control of Mariupol would guarantee territorial continuity from Crimea to the two pro-Russian breakaway republics of Donbass, Donetsk and Luhansk.

“This would make it easier for the Russians to move forward to take what is left of Donbass and establish a continuous space in southern Ukraine and on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov,” says Razoux.

Russia wants to guarantee the security of the achievements recorded in recent weeks and the unquestionable control of the cities and regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

“Its aim is to establish long-term occupation regimes in the Donbass,” says Ivan Klyszcz, a researcher at the Riddle think tank, specializing in Russia.

The hypothesis of a ceasefire is on the table. And she would momentarily freeze the front.

“The war is far from over and could turn to the Russians’ advantage in the event of a successful operation in eastern Ukraine,” says the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“If there is a ceasefire on the principle of ‘keep what you have’, Russia can keep many parts of Ukraine,” confirms Ivan Klyszcz. “That would create de facto boundaries where the front line is.”

According to the Soufan think tank in New York, the Russian army lost more troops in the first two weeks of the war in Ukraine than the Americans lost in 20 years in Afghanistan.

Faced with Ukrainian resistance, the Russian General Staff had to revise its objectives, but not necessarily in the long term.

Pierre Razoux even mentions the possibility of “splitting the Ukraine in two”taking into account the Dnieper River, but considers that this should not happen quickly.

“Russia must reconstitute its forces, summon new recruits, replace the destroyed material,” he explains.

According to him, an interruption of the fighting would allow “to return to the attack and to play a second ’round’ in six months or a year”.

But the break would also benefit Ukraine.

Michael Kofman, a Russia expert at the Center for Naval Analysis (CNA), comments that, in addition to the ongoing battle for Donbass, Ukraine would be in a “more favorable” position if the war eventually escalated into a “war of attrition”.

Russia has seen the united front of the Westerners, but it appears to be “breakable”.

When US President Joe Biden sowed concern by mentioning the need for Putin to step down, the French president Emmanuel Macron distanced himself.

In addition, British, American, French, German and Italian leaders have recently found it helpful to warn of any “loosening of Western resolve” in the face of the Russian invasion.

Russia may try to get Westerners to disagree on, for example, the use of Russian gas.