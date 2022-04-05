War in Ukraine: what is known about reports of crimes against civilians in Bucha

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A mass grave was found outside a church in Bucha

Ukraine has launched a war crimes investigation after the bodies of civilians were found strewn in the streets as Russian troops moved out of areas around the capital Kiev.

Bucha and Irpin were symbols of resistance to Russian invasion, but they are now becoming synonymous with the war’s most serious abuses.

Ukrainian officials say the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in areas around Kiev so far.

Russia, without evidence, says the photos and videos are “an act” of Ukraine.

But what officials and reporters saw there after the Russian withdrawal left many in deep shock.

Warning: This post contains sensitive images and content, which may cause distress.

What happened in Bucha?

Two or three days after Russia’s president ordered an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a column of Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers that had arrived in Bucha was attacked by Ukrainians, halting the advance.

The Russians reinforced the offensive and remained in the area on the outskirts of the capital, unable to advance much, until they began to withdraw on 30 March.

Many civilians fled the area, but some stayed behind, trying to avoid the Russians. It was during this period that, according to witnesses, Russians began to go from house to house.

According to the description, Russian soldiers shot men as they fled after refusing to let them out through humanitarian corridors.

Officials and reporters who entered after the Russians left saw tanks and armored vehicles alongside at least 20 dead men in the streets.

Many had extensive wounds – some were shot in the temple, a common mark in execution cases. Some had their hands – or legs – tied. Others were clearly run over by tanks.

Satellite images taken by Maxar show a 14-meter mass grave in Bucha, near a church.

photo caption, BBC found a shallow grave with a family buried in Motyzhyn

The company says the first signs of excavation were seen on March 10 – not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Bucha residents say the first bodies were buried there in the early days of the war, while the Russians killed dozens, “shooting everyone they saw”. Estimates of those buried range from 150 to 300.

Warning: image with sensitive content below

‘Shot in the back of the head’

Human Rights Watch has gathered evidence of alleged war crimes in Bucha and other cities and towns under the control of Russian forces.

In a report published on April 3, 2022, there is an account of an incident in Bucha on March 4, in which Russian soldiers forced five men “to kneel on the side of the road, pull their shirts over their heads and shoot a of men on the back of the head”.

And more disturbing details continue to emerge.

BBC’s Yogita Limaye visited the basement of a house in Bucha where the bodies of five men wearing civilian clothes were left. They had their hands tied behind their backs and appeared to have been shot dead.

Ukrainians say similar reports are emerging elsewhere.

In the nearby village of Motyzhyn, a BBC team was taken to see a shallow grave – four bodies were visible, and Ukrainian officials said there could be more buried.

Three of the bodies were identified as Olga Sohnenko, the head of the village where she lived, her husband and son. The room has not yet been identified.

It is unclear when they were killed.

Areas around Kiev now under Ukrainian control include the town of Irpin, where heartbreaking footage showed civilians fleeing under Russian fire for days on end.

There have been cases of people being shot while trying to escape. On March 6, four civilians – a woman, her teenage son, her about eight-year-old daughter and a family friend – were all killed by mortar fire as they tried to cross a damaged bridge.

In another incident, mother and son were also killed and buried by neighbors in the courtyard of the apartment block.

On March 7, drone footage showed a car on a road outside Kiev, from which a man emerges with his hands raised. His body falls to the ground. Maksim Iovenko, 31, was shot dead by Russian forces stationed on the side of the road. His wife Ksenia, who was in the car, was also killed.

The HRW report includes the case of a mother in the city of Kharkiv who was raped by a 20-year-old Russian soldier inside a school where civilians were sheltering. And there are many other reports.

War crimes and genocide charges

For President Volodymyr Zelensky there is no doubt that Russian troops are committing war crimes and even genocide against his people. Genocide is understood by most to be the most serious crime against humanity.

It is defined as a mass extermination of a particular group of people – exemplified by the efforts of the Nazis to eradicate the Jewish population in the 1940s.

“The world has seen many war crimes. At different times. On different continents. But it’s time to do everything possible to make the Russian military’s war crimes the last manifestation of such evil on earth,” Zelensky said Sunday, when evidence of the murders in Bucha became public.

“Indeed. This is genocide. The elimination of the entire nation and the people. We are citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities. It is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities,” he told Face the Nation. of the American network CBS.

Many Western countries expressed their horror at the images of bodies strewn across city streets.

But Russia remains defiant. She says that their operation—which they refuse to call a war or an invasion—is going according to plan, and that the war crimes accusations are all false.