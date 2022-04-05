What a shame! Man buys R$3.2 million Ferrari and crashes after 3 km

When it comes to sports cars, it’s always said: it’s not enough to have money, you also have to know how to drive. That’s because rear-wheel drive models are notably more complicated to drive and dangerous when you lose control, particularly in the case of a supercar, with the most power from the powertrain.

That said, one owner recently had a scare that ended in the destruction of a dream vehicle: a Ferrari 488. Shortly after buying the car, he drove out of a dealership in Derbyshire, UK, and apparently made a driving mistake. .

After driving just over 3 km, he lost control of the car on his own and hit it head-on. According to the Daily Mail, the car was taken off the road by the driver himself, who arranged for it to be towed.

According to the police, he “has not been arrested or charged with any crime”, which suggests a mistake by the lack of custom with Ferrari – something not caused by the influence of illicit substances or alcohol.

Produced between 2015 and 2019, the Ferrari 488 can cost up to R$3.2 million according to the Fipe Table.

