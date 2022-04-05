WHO launches initiative to prevent dengue, yellow fever and Zika outbreaks – 04/04/2022

Arboviruses are a threat to the health of 4 billion people living in tropical and subtropical areas; initiative focuses on risk monitoring, pandemic prevention, detection and response.

The name may seem strange: “arboviruses”, but we are talking about diseases that are well known by the population: dengue, yellow fever, Chikungunya and Zika. These diseases are a fatal threat to 4 billion people in tropical and subtropical countries, such as Brazil and Angola, for example.

To prevent a new pandemic, the World Health Organization, WHO, has just launched a plan, which focuses on combating diseases caused by mosquito bites.

Effective and coordinated response

According to the UN agency, dengue, yellow fever, Chikungunya and Zika “represent a major health threat in tropical and subtropical zones and outbreaks are increasing worldwide.”

WHO expert Mike Ryan said the project “will enable health authorities around the world to combat broad but related threats”.

The doctor highlights that there is an urgent need to reassess how tools to combat transmission can be used to ensure an effective response, trained and equipped personnel and community engagement.

Outbreaks are frequent

The focus of the Global Arbovirus Initiative is “to focus resources on risk monitoring, pandemic prevention, detection and response”, says the WHO.

The UN agency highlights that international action is urgent, due to “the frequency and magnitude of outbreaks” of arboviruses, especially those transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.

The transmission of these diseases has been more frequent due to climate change, population growth and increased urbanization.

Symptoms that can lead to death

Every year, dengue infects 390 million people in the 130 countries where it is endemic, and can cause hemorrhagic fever and even death.

Yellow fever causes a high risk of outbreaks in 40 countries, causing jaundice, severe hemorrhagic fever and even death.

According to the WHO, Chikungunya is less known, but is present in 115 countries, causing severe arthritis.

In turn, the Zika virus became known in 2016, when an epidemic caused disabilities in newborns and microencephaly, having been detected in 89 countries.

The UN agency recalls that there is a vaccine for yellow fever, but not for other diseases. Therefore, the best way to prevent yourself is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.