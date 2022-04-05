Why Peru’s government declared a state of emergency and suspended rights after protests

Protesters block Pan-American highway, April 4, 2022

Truckers and farmers blocked some of the main highways to Lima

The Peruvian government decreed a curfew this Tuesday (5/4) in the province of Lima and neighboring Callao in response to the week-long truck drivers’ strike.

The demonstration has already left four dead. Another 20 people were detained.

Protests and lockdowns began on March 28 in response to rising fuel prices. Initially, they were mobilized by truck drivers, but gained strength with the adhesion of workers from other areas, such as farmers.

The restrictions started at 2:00 am on Tuesday and will run until 11:59 pm (local time).

