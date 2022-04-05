Why Peru’s government declared a state of emergency and suspended rights after protests

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Truckers and farmers blocked some of the main highways to Lima

The Peruvian government decreed a curfew this Tuesday (5/4) in the province of Lima and neighboring Callao in response to the week-long truck drivers’ strike.

The demonstration has already left four dead. Another 20 people were detained.

Protests and lockdowns began on March 28 in response to rising fuel prices. Initially, they were mobilized by truck drivers, but gained strength with the adhesion of workers from other areas, such as farmers.

The restrictions started at 2:00 am on Tuesday and will run until 11:59 pm (local time).

“The Council of Ministers approved the declaration of immobility of citizens from 02:00 am until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 5, to protect the fundamental rights of all people, which will not prevent the provision of essential services” , said Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in a speech shortly before midnight.

In addition, it declared a state of emergency in both Lima and Callao, “suspending constitutional rights related to personal liberty and security, the inviolability of the home and freedom of assembly and movement.”

The curfew surprised the nearly 10 million inhabitants of Lima and a large part of the citizens, since, when it was announced, many people were already asleep.

Employees in health services, water, sanitation, electricity, fuel, telecommunications, cleaning, funeral services, cargo and goods transport are exempt from complying with the measure. In addition, only pharmacies and the work of the duly accredited press are allowed, as well as mobilization for medical emergency care.

“Workers in the public and private sectors should only work remotely, according to the regulations on the subject,” Castillo concluded.

The measure generated immediate rejection. The opposition’s María del Carmen Alva, president of the Congress, said on Twitter that Castillo “cannot prevent the functioning of Congress”, according to the Constitution.

Even the deputy Sigrid Bazán, from the Juntos por Peru coalition, an ally of the government, said that “being practically midnight, there is no point in an unassailable measure, which does not respond to any solution and will affect all workers who will soon get up early for your daily activities”.

The Executive’s decision was taken amid a wave of rumors on social media about possible demonstrations and looting in Lima this Tuesday.

What motivated the measure?

In an attempt to quell the protests, the government lifted the fuel tax over the weekend, the AFP news agency reported.

But in this Monday’s demonstration (4/4), truck drivers and passenger transport drivers returned to the streets.

Several violent incidents, including the burning of highway toll booths, looting of stores and clashes between protesters and police, took place in different areas of Peru in the first such strike faced by the Castillo government.

The protests intensified and, according to the authorities, at least four people died as a result. Another 20 were detained due to disturbances in eleven regions of the country that saw interruptions in land transport.

“The strike is not just happening here, it is all over Peru,” said an unidentified protester in the southern city of Ica, quoted by the Reuters news agency.

Unrest erupted last week when farmers and truckers blocked some of the main highways to Lima, triggering a spike in food prices.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced measures shortly before midnight on Tuesday, April 5

The government responded this weekend with a proposal to eliminate most fuel taxes in an attempt to lower prices, while raising the minimum wage by nearly 10% to 1,205 soles a month.

Castillo justified the curfew because of the “acts of violence that some groups wanted to create” with the road blocks.

While calling for “calm” and “serenity”, the Peruvian president recognized that social protest is a constitutional right, stating that it must be done “within the framework of the law, respecting the integrity of people, as well as public and private property”. “.

The demonstrations were the latest setback for Castillo’s government, which was elected with broad peasant support but has seen its popularity drop sharply, even in rural regions.