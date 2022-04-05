Xbox Game Pass gets Life is Strange True Colors and more in April

An image posted on the Xbox website revealed the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April. The dates have not yet been confirmed by Microsoft, but all the details should be revealed later today (5).

Check out, below, which games will be released in the Xbox Game Pass subscription in the first half of April, according to the image published by Microsoft.

Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) – April 7

Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) – April 7

Star Wars Squadrons (Cloud) – April 7

Cricket 22 (Cloud, Console) – available today

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud, Console) – available today

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, PC) – April 7

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, PC) – April 12

Lost in Random (Cloud, Console, PC) – April 14

Panzercorps 2 (PC) – April 12

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos (PC) – April 12

Among the games shown in the list, one of the highlights is Life is Strange True Colors, a game in the story-focused franchise by Square Enix. The game will be available on the service for consoles, PC and also via the cloud.

Xbox Game Pass can win Family Plan with 5 accounts [Rumor]

Another title that appears is MLB The Show 22, a game made by PlayStation Studios that already had its predecessor appearing in Game Pass. The new iteration of the franchise will be released today (5), a great hook for Microsoft to reveal the list of games coming to its service.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft has not confirmed the games that will be added in the first half of April on the service. However, as the leak came from an official website of the brand, it is a matter of time before the information is confirmed.

[ATUALIZAÇÃO – 10H10]: Microsoft has confirmed that the leak is real and that all of the previously listed games will enter Game Pass this early April. In addition, the company revealed the titles that will leave the service soon. Check out:

April 15th:

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console);

Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Console and PC);

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console and PC);

Pathway (PRAÇA).

April 18:

F1 2019 (Cloud, Console, and PC).