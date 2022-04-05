Xbox Game Pass: Leak reveals the free games for the first half of April 2022

A new leak revealed the list of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in the first half of April. Let’s talk about MLB The Show 22, Cricket 22, Chinatown Detective Agency, Lost in Random, Life is Strange True Colors, Panzer Corps 2 and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk.

The leak comes from billbil-kun, a well-known leaker who has been sharing information about free PS Plus games, Xbox Game Pass, and more for several months now. Your information has always been proven correct, then your list is likely correct. Of course, we specified that there still remains a leak, and above all, the list may be partial.

billbil-kun also revealed the various games’ platforms and dates. Let’s see the details:

April 5, 2022 – MLB The Show 22 (console, PC, cloud) | Cricket 22 (PC)

(console, PC, cloud) | Cricket 22 (PC) April 7, 2022 – Chinatown Detective Agency (console, PC, cloud)

(console, PC, cloud) No date – Lost in Random (console, PC, cloud) | Life is Strange True Colors (console, PC, cloud) | Pazner Corps 2 (PC) | The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PRAÇA)

The official announcement will likely arrive soon, so there’s nothing left to do but wait. We believe that even today we will know if this is real or not, but it seems that April has started quite interesting for Game Pass subscribers.