Zelensky calls for UN Security Council guarantees of protection | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday (5). In his speeches, Ukraine’s leader asked members to provide more security guarantees to the country.
“Where is the security that the Security Council needs to guarantee? It’s not there. Although there is a Security Council. So where is the peace? What are these guarantees that the United Nations needs to guarantee?”, asked Zelensky.
Speaking to member states through a translator, the Ukrainian president claimed that Russia is largely responsible for the damages of the war.
Representatives of countries at the UN watch Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech during the Security Council – Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
“I would like to remind you of Article 1, Chapter 1 of the UN Charter. What is the purpose of our organization? Its purpose is to keep the peace,” he said. “And now the UN Charter has been literally violated, starting with Article 1. What’s the point of all the other articles?”
Calling the Russian actions “war crimes”, Zelensky called for full and transparent investigations.
“Maximum access for journalists, maximum cooperation with international institutions, involvement of the International Criminal Court – full and total accountability. I am sure that all UN member states must be interested in this,” urged the president.
Zelensky also called for any Russian who gave “criminal orders” to be tried along the lines of Nazi generals in Nuremberg, shortly after the end of World War II.
Civilian bodies are abandoned on the streets of the city of Bucha, Ukraine.
“They’ll say there are multiple versions, different versions, it’s impossible to establish which of these versions is true. They’ll even say the bodies were supposedly thrown away and all the videos are staged, but now it’s 2022, I have conclusive proof.” said Zelensky.
After listing a series of atrocities that Russian troops would have done to civilians in Bucha, the Ukrainian president compared them to terrorist groups and asked the Council what is the difference between radicals and Russians?
Zelensky even tightened the siege on the organization regarding measures on Russia.
“If there’s nothing you can do but talk, dissolve the organization,” he said.