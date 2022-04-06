5 tips to relieve intestinal gas pain

Intestinal gas can cause mild discomfort to more intense pain. Also, when gas causes pain, it can become so acute that it can be mistaken for serious health problems.

These cramps, whether milder or more intense, usually have their origin in an excess of gas caused by bad habits at the table or an imbalance in the diet, so we recommend some tricks to avoid continuing with this discomfort.



According to experts, the production of intestinal gas is something very normal because it is the result of intestinal fermentation that occurs when consuming foods of plant and animal origin.

Its excess in the intestine and stomach can be due to some bad habits at the table and other factors. Consequently, chewing little and eating fast, swallowing air when eating and drinking soft drinks or soft drinks are some of the habits that we must change.

Likewise, experts claim that the pain of intestinal gas is due to the distention of the nerves in the digestive mucosa due to retained gases, which in most cases are a consequence of chronic constipation.



It is also important to know that a large intestine that is too long or dilated will facilitate the accumulation of gas and intestinal cramping. In this context, before mentioning the tricks to avoid situations of this type, it is necessary to clarify that it is suggested to consult specialists, since in drastic situations it can be due to chronic inflammatory intestinal pathologies, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

How to relieve the pain of intestinal gas?

The first of the tricks to avoid the pain caused by intestinal gas is to hydrate yourself by drinking fluids outside of meals, as this will also help with constipation.

On the other hand, infusions with fennel, cumin or chamomile are ideal in these cases, as they provide anti-inflammatory properties.

Following this line, it will be necessary to eliminate the foods that cause intestinal gas, while another of the tricks will be to start an old-fashioned diet as strict as possible.

The last of the tips to quickly relieve pain is to apply two warm wet compresses followed by a cold one on the abdomen, for 15 minutes each.

