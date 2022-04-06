action shows Aloy climbing buildings in São Paulo

PlayStation has prepared another great promotional action to promote the brand in Brazil. This time, Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West appeared climbing the iconic Martinelli Building, in downtown São Paulo-SP.

The video was published on official social networks this Tuesday (05) and is part of the advertising “PlayStation Zeroing A Cidade”. The content has the special participation of Brazilian cosplayer Ana Paula Garcia, who gave life to our beloved heroine. Check out:

At the end of the promotional material, a message says “continue”, possibly waving at the possibility of seeing more characters walking the streets of São Paulo — or climbing buildings. Can we wait for Kratos, Ellie or even Spider-Man in future videos?

It is worth remembering that in February, when Horizon Forbidden West was released, a statue of Garraveloz was placed in one of the malls on Avenida Paulista — as well as in other parts of the world.

