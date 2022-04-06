action shows Aloy climbing buildings in São Paulo

Raju Singh 2 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on action shows Aloy climbing buildings in São Paulo 0 Views

PlayStation has prepared another great promotional action to promote the brand in Brazil. This time, Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West appeared climbing the iconic Martinelli Building, in downtown São Paulo-SP.

The video was published on official social networks this Tuesday (05) and is part of the advertising “PlayStation Zeroing A Cidade”. The content has the special participation of Brazilian cosplayer Ana Paula Garcia, who gave life to our beloved heroine. Check out:

At the end of the promotional material, a message says “continue”, possibly waving at the possibility of seeing more characters walking the streets of São Paulo — or climbing buildings. Can we wait for Kratos, Ellie or even Spider-Man in future videos?

It is worth remembering that in February, when Horizon Forbidden West was released, a statue of Garraveloz was placed in one of the malls on Avenida Paulista — as well as in other parts of the world.

PlayStation will “always” make narrative-focused games, says Hermen Hulst

Aloy and so many other more iconic characters came directly from the great narratives produced by the in-house developers. According to Hermen Hulst, responsible for PS Studios, the company’s focus will continue to be this type of experience. Know more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

New PS Plus will have ‘all the big names’, says Jim Ryan

The President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryanspoke again about the new PlayStation …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved