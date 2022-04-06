Air France’s Boeing suffers serious failure on the New York-Paris flight; ‘The plane does not respond’, says pilot – Prisma

The disturbing radio dialogue between the cockpit of an Air France Boeing 777-300 and Air Traffic Control revealed a potentially serious problem during the approach to the French capital on flight AF11, which took off from New York bound for Paris at 21:16 on Monday. thursday (4).

In the audio recording recorded by the Airlive channel, on YouTube, from minute 1′ 05” it is possible to get a sense of the high level of stress of the crew through the pilots’ panting breath.

At minute 1′ 36″ the captain makes the worrying revelation: “The plane does not respond [aos comandos]”.

The aircraft of registration F-GSQJ has been in operation for 17 years. The Triple 7, as it is called, is considered ideal for long-haul flights.

An Air France spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com that a “technical incident” forced the pilots to abort their landing sequence and perform a turn before landing the plane normally.





In recordings of radio traffic, cockpit alarms are heard shrilly as the pilot appears to struggle with the aircraft’s controls, telling the tower, ‘I’ll call you back!’

Air traffic controllers noticed the plane was veering to the left. The Boeing 777 — one of the intercontinental models most admired by aeronauts and most used by airlines — managed to turn around at just 1,200 feet when ground control stopped all takeoffs.

“We have a problem with controls. The plane does not respond,” explained the pilot after the crisis subsided.

Data from the AirNav RadarBox flight tracking platform shows that the 777 needed to go around and around (orbit) before the second landing attempt.





“We are ready to resume final approach with radar guidance. Please give us time to manage the situation, then guide us with headwind,” continued the pilot.

The plane managed to regain altitude to 4,000 feet and then made a safe landing on runway 27R.

Air France Flight 11, a Boeing 777, managed to land safely at Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday morning after moments of tension in the cabin.

“Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF011 on April 4, 2022 from New York-JFK to Paris-CDG aborted its landing sequence and performed a turn due to a technical incident during approach,” a spokesperson said. from the airline to DailyMail. com in a statement.

“The crew controlled the situation and landed the aircraft normally after a second approach,” the statement added.

The company said that ‘Air France understands and regrets the discomfort felt by customers’.

“The go-around is defined by the authorities, aircraft manufacturers and Air France as normal procedure,” the spokesman said.

“Crews are regularly trained and instructed in these procedures, which are used by all airlines to ensure the safety of flights and passengers, which is an absolute necessity for Air France,” he added.

A Boeing spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by DailyMail.com, forwarding questions to Air France.

The Seattle-based plane maker has faced numerous safety issues in recent years.

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was finalizing three safety guidelines for some Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines.

The new guidelines come after a United Airlines 777 crashed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021, spilling debris over nearby cities. No one was injured, and the plane returned safely to the airport.

The FAA said the new guidelines, which were proposed in December after three reported failures of in-flight fan blades, call for inspections and improved modifications that will allow Boeing 777-200 and -300 planes equipped with these Pratt & Whitney engines to resume operations. flights after being grounded for more than a year.

United, which is the only US operator of 777s powered by the PW4000 engine and has 52 of those planes, said the move “is a good and safe outcome for our industry and United’s customers.”

In December 2018, another TAM model 777 experienced a serious failure in the electrical controls during a flight between São Paulo and London, forcing the pilots to perform an emergency landing in Confins — as in the case of Air France this Tuesday — with the help of traffic control.



