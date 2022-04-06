Airbus cancels a third A350 for Qatar Airways





Airbus canceled the delivery and terminated the contract with Qatar Airways for the delivery of another A350. This is the third example canceled by the European manufacturer in the context of the dispute over problems with the aircraft’s paintwork.

The partner website Aviacionline reports that in the first two copies, the airline refused delivery, but now it was the manufacturer’s turn to refuse to send a unit to the Qatari flag carrier.

Meanwhile, as reported by Reuters, the number of A350s parked by the airline has already reached 23 units and the damage would have reached the billion dollars.





The feud is now approaching its first year and there seems to be no end in sight. Airbus has hinted that, until the legal battle is resolved, it is prepared to revoke the undelivered A350 contracts with the Gulf airline one by one.

This is in addition to the termination of the fifty A321neo contract last month. On this subject, Qatar will ask on Thursday that the injunction imposed by the British court, which prevents Airbus from effecting the cancellation of the A321, be extended.

Thus, the ban imposed on the manufacturer to terminate the contract remains in effect until the dispute over the A350 is resolved.



