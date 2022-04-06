AMD Confirms GPU Drivers Are Overclocking CPUs Without Asking Users

The company is investigating the problem and promises news soon.

In the last week, it was published that the drivers of AMD GPUs would be changing the settings of Ryzen processors of users’ hardware on their own. This Tuesday (5th), the OMG finally commented on the problem and confirmed the bug to the international portal Tom’s Hardware.

“We are aware of an issue in the AMD software package that is adjusting certain AMD processor settings for some users. We are investigating the issue and will share more information as soon as we can.”informed a representative of the brand to the Tom’s Hardware.

Problems were recently reported by users who complained about an overclock of CPU without consent. Afterwards, the German portal Igor’s Lab pointed to the GPU drivers as the source of problems, affecting hardware that relies on CPUif GPUs OMG combined, not impacting, therefore, machines with Intel processors or NVIDIA video cards.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin

Since the 21.9.1 update of the AMD Radeon Software Adrenalinlaunched in September last year, the developer included in its software an automatic overclocking function for OMGwhich can be accessed from the tab “Performance” from the program. The initial idea of ​​the functionality was to facilitate the experience of overclocking for the user.

Second Tom’s Hardwarethe problem occurs when applying a profile of GPU in AMD driver which may end up changing the BIOS settings to enable the overclock automatic of CPU.



O overclock it is not recommended to be performed on all systems. Another problem is that the overclock of AMD CPUs void the product warranty. In general, the brand software issues a notice about the practice before it is performed, but which, according to Tom’s Hardwarewas not being done.

Source: Tom’s Hardware