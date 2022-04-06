Amil’s individual plans: how are customers after the ANS suspends the sale of group health plans | Economy

The autarchy also determined that any sales action between Amil and APS be suspended.

In a note, the ANS stated that the purchasers of the quotas do not have sufficient financial capacity to guarantee the economic-financial balance of the APS.

But how are customers facing this impasse?

The g1 spoke with lawyers specializing in the health area to clarify the main doubts of the beneficiaries. Check it out below:

Do not. The decision has an administrative precautionary nature to avoid damages to consumers. The documents sent by Amil and APS did not guarantee ANS that the portfolio of individual and family plans would continue in the same group as Amil, explained Marcos Patullo, a lawyer specializing in health rights at Vilhena Silva Advogados.

“The ANS decision emphasizes that Amil wants to get rid of the portfolio of individual plans”, said Patullo.

Will the beneficiaries return to Amil immediately?

Yes. Customers of the 340 individual and family plans must return to Amil immediately — as soon as the company receives notification from ANS.

Customer communication should also return to being directly with this operator.

Will there be problems in this process?

Due to the interruption in the transfer, the Beneficiaries may face administrative setbackssuch as communication errors in attendance and authorizations for exams and consultations, warned the lawyer.

“In practice, serious problems should not occur because most beneficiaries have not even received their APS card yet,” said the lawyer.

What should happen in the next few days?

Operators Amil and APS must express their opinion on the decision with the ANS within 10 days. After this period, the agency will decide whether to cancel the portfolio transfer operation once and for all and whether to adopt new measures in relation to operators.

During this period, Amil must also contact customers informing them of the ANS decision and opening their communication channel.

Will the accredited network be redeemed?

No. Most complaints from beneficiaries of Amil’s individual plans are about the disqualification of the service network before selling to APS. This matter, however, was not directly mentioned by the ANS in the decision.

According to Juliana Paro, a lawyer specializing in the health area, the fact that the ANS mentioned that potential buyers do not have sufficient financial capacity to take on PHC and explained that the transaction puts the continuity and quality of health care at risk. of the beneficiaries shows that the municipality is aware of the problem.

“The ideal would be for the entire accredited network to be cut off. It is possible that the ANS will position itself on the matter in the final decision,” he said.

Do Amil and APS have a chance of reversing the case?

Yea. Lawyers Juliana and Patullo say that, in the face of ANS’ arguments, authorizing the sale of the wallet has become more difficult. However, companies can and should separate new documents that prove the feasibility of the operation.

In a note sent on Monday (4), Seferin & Coelho, Fiord Capital and Henning von Koss, candidates to purchase APS shares, informed that they have a contribution greater than BRL 2.3 billion in box form available immediately.

They also count the possible financial income from this capital and the monthly fees paid by the beneficiaries, that add up to R$ 3 billion per year.

What should customers do if they have a problem during this phase?

Beneficiaries must contact ANS through the Consumer Service Channels: www.ans.gov.br or by phone 0800 701 9656.

Procon-SP also has an open channel for complaints at https://www.procon.sp.gov.br/espaco-consumidor/.