Anchieta City Hall – ES carries out Selection Process for community health agent

In the state of Espírito Santo, the Municipality of Anchieta announces the realization of a new Selection Process, with the objective of filling 12 vacancies, in addition to the formation of a reserve record, for the position of community health agent.

To apply for one of the opportunities, the candidate must have a high school education, reside in the area of ​​activity for at least six months, be between 18 and 75 years of age, among other requirements.

The admitted professional must work 40 hours per week and will receive a monthly salary of R$ 1,550.00.

Procedures for participation

Interested parties may apply from April 12, 2022 to April 13, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm, in person, in the auditorium of the Municipal School of Government, administrative headquarters of the Municipality of Anchieta, located at Rod. do Sol, Km 21.5, nº 1620, Vila Residencial Samarco.

The classification of candidates will be done through the evaluation of titles and an introductory course of initial and continued training, with an eliminatory character.

Validity

This Selection Process will be valid for 12 months, counting from the date of publication of the approval of the result, with the possibility of extension.

