AnTuTu announces ranking of the most powerful Android phones of March 2022

AnTuTu released this Monday (4) the ranking of the most powerful cell phones evaluated by its traditional benchmark test during the month of March. Regarding the Chinese market, the list is still led by Nubia with the Red Magic 7 Pro, equipped with fans for cooling, but it stands out for an important change: MediaTek’s debut in the top 10, until then dominated by Qualcomm in recent years.

Red Magic 7 Pro tops AnTuTu’s March ranking

According to the results, the March ranking is led by Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, with an average of 1,037,315 points. Almost identical to the sister Nubia Red Magic 7, leader of last month, the Pro variant is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, kept under control thanks to the cooling system combined with vapor chamber and fan, still having 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Chinese AnTuTu ranking in March 2022 has Red Magic 7 Pro as the leader, followed by iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro (Image: Disclosure/AnTuTu)

Keeping second place for the second month in a row, the iQOO 9, the last top of the line launched by Vivo Mobile, reaches 1,012,934 points. The device also has Snapdragon 8 Gen1, along with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and stands out for its 120 Hz OLED screen, 50 MP triple camera and the special edition produced together with BMW.

In third place, also holding the position for the second month in a row, is the iQOO 9 Pro with 1,011,489 points. Equipped with specifications very similar to the traditional iQOO 9, the Pro model is distinguished by the highest resolution screen, possibly responsible for the lowest score, peak brightness of 1,500 nits, LTPO technology that reduces the display refresh rate to save energy, ultrawide camera 50 MP, plus 50 W wireless charging.

Phones with Dimensity 9000 challenge Qualcomm

The biggest highlight of the March list is the debut of MediaTek, which equips two mobile phones in the ranking with the recent Dimensity 9000: the Redmi K50 Pro, occupying the fourth position, and the Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition, positioned in the sixth place. The chip has very similar specifications to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but is manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung, using a more advanced lithography, which makes a difference as the results demonstrate.

The appearance of the MediaTek Dimensiy 9000 on the list suggests that Qualcomm’s monopoly on the high-performance ranking may come to an end (Image: MediaTek)

Despite the change, the ranking remains dominated by smartphones equipped with the Qualcomm chip, including the Nubia Z40 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Motorola Edge X30 and Redmi K50 Gaming. Still, the emergence of MediaTek’s solution indicates that the Snapdragon family’s monopoly on the high-performance roster may be about to come to an end.

Source: Gizchina