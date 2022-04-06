Aracaju is discharged in the hospitalization of children – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

Epidemiological bulletin from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) points to an increase of ) 19.8% in the hospitalization rate of children aged 0 to 4 years with cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), between March 27 and April 2 .

The SMS warns that children in this age group are not covered by the National Immunization Campaign against Covid-19, released for children from 5 years of age, and reinforces the recommendations for parents and guardians in this rainy period, such as wearing a mask, sanitization of hands.

“After two years of the covid pandemic, the influenza virus is returning to normal epidemiological indices, from the pre-pandemic period. What makes this situation worrying is that the influenza virus is much more aggressive in children than the variations of the coronavirus. Therefore, it is extremely important not only to keep the applications of childhood vaccines up to date, but also to ensure that the child is immunized against influenza every year”, warns the medical coordinator of the Primary Care Network, Willian Barcelos.

This week, the positivity of covid cases per week showed a drop of 30.7% and a 20% reduction in the daily average of hospitalization. When compared to the last 15 days, the reduction in the number of new cases/day per week is 84.21%.

The municipal survey follows the trend of increasing SARS cases in children released last week. The InfoGripe Bulletin, from Fiocruz, warns of an increase of approximately 309% in the moving average, between the first week of February and the most recent week, among children aged 5 to 11 years. In the group from 0 to 4 years old, the data showed an increase of about 110%.

Regarding Epidemiological Week (ES) 12, which covers the period from March 20 to 26, 2022, the investigation is based on data entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe) until March 28.

The document also indicates that in the age group from 0 to 4 years, preliminary laboratory data suggest that the significant growth from this period onwards may be related to an increase in cases associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In the group from 5 to 11 years old, the numbers suggest an interruption of the fall in positive results for Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in February and an increase in the detection of other respiratory viruses in March.

In case of flu-like symptoms, the municipal network provides care in all 45 Basic Health Units, in the Influenza Syndrome Center, in Coroa do Meio, and in the Fernando Franco Hospital, which operates from Sunday to Sunday, 24 hours, in the Farolândia neighborhood. .

For cases that require hospitalization, Aracaju provides 15 pediatric beds. At the moment, there are seven children admitted to the Fernando Franco Hospital.

Source: AAN