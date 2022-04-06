Are XD variant and XE subvariant of coronavirus more transmissible and lethal? See what is known so far

The Covid-19 pandemic has cooled in Brazil, after a record number of cases of the Ômicron variant in January. But the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Populations in China, Germany, France and Australia have been suffering from a new high in cases in recent weeks.

The infections are caused by Omicron and two other strains that were discovered this year:

XD (variant known as “Deltacron”, for having characteristics of the Delta and Ômicron variants): first detected in France in January;

(variant known as “Deltacron”, for having characteristics of the Delta and Ômicron variants): first detected in France in January; X AND (combination of two other subvariants of Ômicron, the BA.1 and the BA.2): first registered in the UK in the same month.

See below what is known so far about the variant XD and the subvariant X AND:

Are XD and XE more transferable?

The WHO (World Health Organization) states in its latest weekly bulletin on Covid-19, published on March 29, that there is no evidence that the variant XD be more transmissible or cause more severe cases of the disease.

“No new evidence indicates that the recombinant variant attributed to the XD (Delta-Ômicron) is associated with greater transmissibility or more serious outcomes.

Regarding the X ANDthe WHO states that estimates indicate that underlining is approximately 10% more transmissible than another subvariant of Ômicron, the BA.2but that this information still needs confirmation and that XE continues to be treated as a subvariant.

“Initial estimates indicate a 10% community growth rate advantage compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation,” says the organization. “XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, can be reported.”

Is the number of cases growing in the world?

Although infections are growing in some countries, globally, the scenario is down. There were 10.8 million new cases in the week ending March 21-27, a 14% decrease from the previous week, according to the WHO.

Infections fell in all regions surveyed:

Eastern Mediterranean: -32%

Africa: -29%

Western Pacific: -24%

Southeast Asia: -14%

Americas: -14%

Europe: -4%

Is the number of deaths increasing?

Deaths are going up in the weekly comparison (+43%), but they are at a very low level (the same level as in October 2020). There were 45,700 deaths from Covid-19 in the week of March 21 to 27, less than half the record of January 2021.

The rise is driven by expressive growth in the Americas (+182%) and Southeast Asia (+116%), but deaths are still falling in all other regions: -30% in Africa, -22% in the eastern Mediterranean, -17% in Europe and -5% in the Western Pacific.

According to the WHO, deaths grew worldwide “probably driven by changes in the definition of deaths from Covid-19 in some countries in the Americas region (Chile and the United States) and by retroactive adjustments in Southeast Asia (reported in India)”.

Chile, USA and India, for example, were the three countries that most reported deaths in the period: 11,800, 5,300 and 4,500, respectively. Together, they accounted for more than 47% of all deaths in the week.

Are XD and XE new variants of concern?

Do not.

THE XD (Deltacron) is considered a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM).

According to the WHO, VUMs are considered to be variants “with genetic alterations suspected of affecting the characteristics of the virus with some indication that it may pose a future risk”, but, still without proof, which requires “enhanced monitoring and repeated evaluation until new evidence is available”. ”.

THE X AND is still considered a subvariant of Ômicron, a combination of two other sublines of Ômicron: the BA.1 and the BA.2. But Omicron is considered by the WHO, alongside Delta, a variant of concern (VOC).

The WHO considers a variant to be a VOC when it is shown to be associated with one or more changes to a degree of significance for global public health:

Increased transmissibility or harmful change in the epidemiology of Covid-19;

Increase in virulence or change in the clinical presentation of the disease;

Decreased effectiveness of public and social health measures or available diagnoses, vaccines and treatments.

The Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants (known as P.1 and discovered in Manaus) are also considered variants of concern, but have not been detected further in circulation.

Should Covid stop being an emergency soon?

The WHO states that “Covid-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern, and it is too early to reduce the quality of surveillance”.

“Uncertainty around the characteristics of emerging variants limits our ability to reliably predict the behavior of this disease, as the rate of evolution and risk of emerging variants are still high, which could undermine prevention and mitigation measures,” he warns. .

