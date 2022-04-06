At the UN, Brazil highlights the global weight of sanctions on Russia and criticizes the actions of the Security Council

The Brazilian Ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, said on Tuesday the 5th that the United Nations Security Council cannot “speak with one voice” during the war in Ukraine. It thus fails “in its role to support efforts to promote constructive dialogue between the parties”.

According to Costa Filho, “promoting compliance with international humanitarian law, protecting civilians and calling for peace are goals that should unite us rather than divide us.” At a Council meeting, he also highlighted the global burden of punishments imposed on Russia by the West.

“This conflict – and the sanctions associated with it – has an impact all over the world, especially due to the increase in fuel, gas, grain and fertilizer prices. Food insecurity has become an even greater threat to the poorest, especially in developing countries,” said the ambassador. “The longer this conflict lasts, the greater the risk of further instability, famine and devastation, in Ukraine and around the world.”

Costa Filho declared that it was “time to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy for a peaceful solution” and stressed that “geopolitical objectives cannot overcome efforts for peace nor prolong the human suffering caused by war”.

On the 41st day of the Russian war in Ukraine, the Brazilian ambassador lamented the “terrible images of human suffering” and advocated an independent investigation of all reported violations, with the full collaboration of both parties to the conflict, without pre-judgments on any conclusion.” .

Before Brazil’s participation, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, raised the tone of criticism of Russia in his speech. He again called for Moscow to be held accountable for the actions on Ukrainian territory and also criticized the actions of the UN Security Council.

The Russian ambassador, in turn, said that Vladimir Putin’s troops are not in Ukraine to “conquer territories” and claimed to have enabled the departure of 600,000 people from Ukrainian territory to Russian areas.

“We came to Ukraine not to conquer territories, but to bring the long-awaited peace to the Donbass region, which is suffering a bloodbath,” said Vassily Nebenzia. “We need to cut out the malignant Nazi tumor that is consuming Ukraine. We will achieve that goal, there is no other result.”