Atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine follow a pattern already seen in wars in Chechnya and Syria | Sandra Cohen’s blog

Reports of atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha denote a pattern documented in other wars waged by Moscow in recent decades. Conflicts in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria served as a laboratory to produce the terrifying images of bodies abandoned on the streets and in mass graves, tied up, charred or with summary execution marks, now recorded in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin’s rise to power in 1999 coincides with the second Chechen war, where the Russian military carried out assassinations, arson and rapes. Mass attacks in two bloody wars between 1994 and 1999, which killed more than 35,000 civilians, undermined public resistance in the breakaway republic.
In the second Chechen war, in 1999 and 2002, Russia destroyed Grozny even more.
In massacres recorded in February 2000, two villages on the outskirts of Grozny were attacked with cluster bombs. In one, a convoy of refugees carrying white flags was shot at, leaving 363 people dead.
Military analysts see similarities in Ukraine with the Russian campaign in Chechnya and attest that brute force, with systematic bombings and acts of indiscriminate savagery against civilians, works like the typical Moscow modus operandi: the destruction of a city – as happened in Grozny. , for example, which once had 400,000 inhabitants and was reduced by half – ends up leading the population to give up the fight and to accept the government imposed on them.
That’s what happened in Chechnya. Russia took control and installed an ally in power – Mufti Akhmad Kadyrov, assassinated in 2004, and replaced by his son Ramzan, who rules the republic to this day.
In Syria, Putin assured the worn-out dictator Bashar al-Assad with similar tactics, by intervening in the country in 2015 to help the regime. By the calculations of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 8683 civilians died in Russian bombing.
For a month, between September and October 2016, a non-stop campaign by the Russian-Syrian coalition in Syrian opposition-held territory killed more than 440 civilians, including 90 children. According to Human Rights Watch, war crimes were committed, with the indiscriminate use of cluster munitions and incendiary weapons on the population.
The massacre in Bucha rekindles the memory of cleanup operations in Russia’s wars, where the survivors had no option but submission. Putin seems to repeat in Ukraine the inhumane primer used in Chechnya and Syria.